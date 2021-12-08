509 Shares in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIGI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $359,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $423,000.

Shares of VIGI stock opened at $89.53 on Wednesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $78.63 and a 12 month high of $93.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.29 and a 200-day moving average of $89.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

