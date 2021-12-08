$52.41 Million in Sales Expected for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) will announce sales of $52.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.23 million to $52.59 million. Four Corners Property Trust reported sales of $44.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year sales of $199.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $198.96 million to $199.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $223.84 million, with estimates ranging from $223.13 million to $224.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on FCPT. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of FCPT traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,349. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $30.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.59%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 472.7% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 35,955 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 53,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 36,672 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 865,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,897,000 after acquiring an additional 109,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

