$55.37 Million in Sales Expected for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will post $55.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.00 million and the lowest is $54.00 million. Franklin Covey posted sales of $48.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year sales of $248.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $247.60 million to $250.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $274.43 million, with estimates ranging from $272.20 million to $278.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 5.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 377.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 95,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FC traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.81. The stock had a trading volume of 844 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,461. The stock has a market cap of $668.82 million, a PE ratio of 48.12, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. Franklin Covey has a one year low of $21.24 and a one year high of $50.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average of $39.04.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on the organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria; governmental sales channel; coaching operations; and books and audio sales channel.

