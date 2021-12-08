$63.30 Million in Sales Expected for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) to announce $63.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Telos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.60 million and the highest is $64.20 million. Telos reported sales of $44.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Telos will report full-year sales of $241.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $239.98 million to $242.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $284.52 million, with estimates ranging from $265.96 million to $307.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Telos.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Telos had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 15.67%.

TLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Colliers Securities lowered Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Telos stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.00. 563,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,173. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average is $28.59. Telos has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other news, CEO John B. Wood purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.14 per share, with a total value of $1,814,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $461,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,934.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,563 shares of company stock worth $3,932,055 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,172,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $943,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 63,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

