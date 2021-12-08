63 Shares in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 63 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 13.4% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 57.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 364 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $366.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $233.78 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $397.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.78.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $452.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.50.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

