6,487 Shares in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Purchased by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,487 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 177.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 286,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,863,000 after acquiring an additional 182,913 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,216,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,719,000 after buying an additional 147,268 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,333,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 4,616.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 112,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,163,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.42.

NYSE:DECK traded down $5.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $399.41. 1,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,707. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.56. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $276.70 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total value of $6,054,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,558 shares of company stock worth $9,725,941 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.