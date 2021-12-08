$860,000.00 in Sales Expected for Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to report $860,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $2.70 million. Vaxart posted sales of $360,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year sales of $1.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $3.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $24.18 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $68.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vaxart.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 5,414.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.10%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vaxart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.65.

In other Vaxart news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 3,602 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $28,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 1,171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 447.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VXRT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.56. The company had a trading volume of 89,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,483,423. Vaxart has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The firm has a market cap of $823.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxart (VXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.