8,880,856 Shares in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,880,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,989,000. Americold Realty Trust comprises 1.3% of PGGM Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 985,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,641,000 after purchasing an additional 28,178 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 3,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.96, a P/E/G ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.10.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.