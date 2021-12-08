8PAY Trading Down 39.9% This Week (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for about $0.0655 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. 8PAY has a total market cap of $3.93 million and $132,244.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 8PAY has traded 39.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00058476 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,391.14 or 0.08631848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00062588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00080513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,942.29 or 1.00139475 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002764 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

