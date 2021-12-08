$953.75 Million in Sales Expected for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will post sales of $953.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $938.40 million to $969.40 million. Xilinx reported sales of $803.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full-year sales of $3.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Xilinx from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.27.

XLNX traded up $10.40 on Tuesday, hitting $223.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,516,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,890. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.69. Xilinx has a 12-month low of $111.84 and a 12-month high of $239.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.72 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Xilinx by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,345 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Xilinx by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,808 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xilinx by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,213 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Xilinx by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,715 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

