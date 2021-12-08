$99.40 Million in Sales Expected for FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) This Quarter

Analysts expect FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) to report sales of $99.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FG New America Acquisition’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $98.36 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that FG New America Acquisition will report full year sales of $354.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $352.97 million to $355.04 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $423.70 million, with estimates ranging from $410.65 million to $436.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FG New America Acquisition.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.66 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPFI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the third quarter worth $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth $81,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth $133,000.

FG New America Acquisition stock opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.93. FG New America Acquisition has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $11.60.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

