9,924 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Bought by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,114,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,908,000 after buying an additional 256,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,723,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,386,000 after buying an additional 185,027 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,227,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,610,000 after buying an additional 183,898 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,090,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,888,000 after buying an additional 182,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $11,025,000.

NYSEARCA:GSLC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,092. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.63. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $73.30 and a twelve month high of $94.85.

