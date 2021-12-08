AAR (NYSE:AIR) Shares Gap Up to $33.33

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.33, but opened at $34.52. AAR shares last traded at $34.07, with a volume of 2,895 shares trading hands.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.92.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAR by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AAR by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.
About AAR (NYSE:AIR)
AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.
