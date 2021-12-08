AAR (NYSE:AIR) Shares Gap Up to $33.33

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.33, but opened at $34.52. AAR shares last traded at $34.07, with a volume of 2,895 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.92.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.53 million. AAR had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAR by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AAR by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

About AAR (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

