ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 28 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ABBN. UBS Group set a CHF 35 price target on ABB in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 price target on ABB in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays set a CHF 33 price target on ABB in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 price target on ABB in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 51 price target on ABB in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 33.21.

ABB has a fifty-two week low of CHF 21.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

