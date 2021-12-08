Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,564 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.8% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $23,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $133.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $235.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.32 and a 52 week high of $134.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.