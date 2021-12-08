Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Purchases 14,027 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 14,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $322,480.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 148,020 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,382,257.00.
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 97,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,308,600.00.
- On Monday, November 29th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,780,000.00.
- On Friday, November 26th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 33,028 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.53 per share, for a total transaction of $777,148.84.
- On Wednesday, November 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 37,078 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.38 per share, for a total transaction of $866,883.64.
- On Monday, November 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 171,805 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $4,064,906.30.
- On Friday, November 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 22,578 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $550,903.20.
- On Monday, November 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 36,644 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.72 per share, with a total value of $905,839.68.
- On Thursday, November 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 250,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.16 per share, with a total value of $6,290,000.00.
- On Monday, November 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,642 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $1,254,698.58.
Cricut stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.61. 208,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,284. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.16. Cricut, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $47.36.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRCT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays cut Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cricut presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,622,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 9,201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,392 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,612,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,576,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,291,000. Institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
