Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Purchases 14,027 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 14,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $322,480.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 148,020 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,382,257.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 97,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,308,600.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,780,000.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 33,028 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.53 per share, for a total transaction of $777,148.84.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 37,078 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.38 per share, for a total transaction of $866,883.64.

On Monday, November 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 171,805 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $4,064,906.30.

On Friday, November 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 22,578 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $550,903.20.

On Monday, November 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 36,644 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.72 per share, with a total value of $905,839.68.

On Thursday, November 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 250,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.16 per share, with a total value of $6,290,000.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,642 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $1,254,698.58.

Cricut stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.61. 208,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,284. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.16. Cricut, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Cricut had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $260.09 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRCT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays cut Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cricut presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,622,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 9,201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,392 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,612,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,576,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,291,000. Institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

