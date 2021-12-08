ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 37,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 101,416 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $128,165 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACAD. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.89.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

