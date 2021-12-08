ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.89.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.17.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $128,165 over the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,295,000 after buying an additional 2,737,601 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,749,000 after buying an additional 1,844,820 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,924,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,332,000 after buying an additional 1,347,516 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,381,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,088,000 after buying an additional 969,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 209,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after buying an additional 782,158 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

