Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings. Accelerate Diagnostics reported earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.36) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 116,444 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $605,508.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,153,797 shares of company stock worth $5,808,950 over the last ninety days. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXDX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 401.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 179,787 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 21.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 974,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after buying an additional 171,688 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 118,620 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,696,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,675,000 after acquiring an additional 87,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 11.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 504,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 53,048 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AXDX remained flat at $$4.93 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 191,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,772. The stock has a market cap of $303.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.79. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.60.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

