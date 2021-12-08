Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 1.5% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $371.34 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $241.73 and a fifty-two week high of $374.92. The firm has a market cap of $234.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total value of $452,569.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.59.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

