Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,104 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 193.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 27.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth $70,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

SSNC stock opened at $78.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $80.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.53.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

