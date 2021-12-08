Accurate Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,770 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.5% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.78.

JPM opened at $163.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.35 and a 200 day moving average of $160.47. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $482.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.30%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.