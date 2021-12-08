Accurate Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,910 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 260.6% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $151.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $274.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.28. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $142.04 and a one year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

