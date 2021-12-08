Accurate Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,089 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 0.9% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,454,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,274 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,898,907,000 after purchasing an additional 578,836 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,054,681,000 after purchasing an additional 742,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC raised Facebook from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $325.31 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $904.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $331.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.01, for a total transaction of $29,452,073.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $83,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,577,363 shares of company stock valued at $541,049,646. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

