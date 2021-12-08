Accurate Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 21.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.8% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 39,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 87,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Pfizer by 95.0% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 495,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,331,000 after buying an additional 241,667 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 35,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 18.1% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 173,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 26,510 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $52.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.12. The stock has a market cap of $292.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.53.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

