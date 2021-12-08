Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acer Therapeutics Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for the treatment of ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical need. The company’s product pipeline consists of Edsivo (TM) and ACER-001 which are in clinical stage. Acer Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of Acer Therapeutics stock opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. Acer Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Research analysts predict that Acer Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

