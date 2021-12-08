Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Acerinox in a research note issued on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.24.

Get Acerinox alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acerinox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of Acerinox stock opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.43. Acerinox has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.75.

About Acerinox

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.