ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock Price Down 8.6%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s stock price dropped 8.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $72.94 and last traded at $74.54. Approximately 2,324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 340,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.57.

ACMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Benchmark upgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ACM Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 0.60.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. ACM Research’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $470,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 46.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ACM Research by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund boosted its position in ACM Research by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 151,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 24,406 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in ACM Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in ACM Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,832,000. Finally, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new stake in ACM Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $399,000. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

