ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised ACV Auctions from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACV Auctions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised ACV Auctions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.69.

NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. ACV Auctions has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $37.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average of $21.54.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 20.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 31,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $641,768.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian Hirsch sold 194,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $4,188,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,332,668 shares of company stock worth $45,975,632.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,599,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,938 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 73,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 30,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 397.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 83,772 shares in the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

