Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Gap Up to $3.59

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.59, but opened at $3.91. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 1,100 shares trading hands.

ADAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.96.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $601.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,499.92% and a negative return on equity of 53.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 31.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 103,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 355,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 34.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.