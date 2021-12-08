ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $1.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. ADMA Biologics has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.24.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 108.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 780,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $990,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam S. Grossman bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $380,000 and sold 1,112,505 shares valued at $1,393,806. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 32.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

