Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.08 Billion

Brokerages expect that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) will report $4.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.13 billion. Adobe reported sales of $3.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year sales of $15.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.74 billion to $15.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $18.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.80.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $649.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $635.31 and its 200-day moving average is $613.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.64 billion, a PE ratio of 53.76, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

