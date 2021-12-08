AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 272 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) by 2,266.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 743.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $145.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $111.42 and a one year high of $156.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.01 and its 200 day moving average is $144.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

