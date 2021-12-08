AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 45.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 106,099 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 134,396 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 43.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,467 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 65.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -124.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.92.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.64%.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

