AdvisorNet Financial Inc Makes New $34,000 Investment in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMCV. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $590,000. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $775,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $102,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCV opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.15. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

