AdvisorNet Financial Inc Makes New Investment in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TTEC by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in TTEC by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 0.3% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 402,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 32.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

TTEC stock opened at $87.64 on Wednesday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.39 and a 12-month high of $113.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.70.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.34. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company had revenue of $566.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 28.48%.

Several research firms recently commented on TTEC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

