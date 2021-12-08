AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 93 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 25.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,140,000 after purchasing an additional 28,132 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 70.9% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $1,003,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 278,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,216 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.64.

SWK stock opened at $186.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.68. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.65 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.14%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

