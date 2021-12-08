AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE) Shares Up 1.5%

AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE)’s share price shot up 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.92 and last traded at $31.65. 1,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.17.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Vice ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Vice ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Vice ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

