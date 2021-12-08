AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.14.

AVAV stock opened at $56.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1,890.00 and a beta of 0.38. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $53.50 and a 1-year high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $122.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $523,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the third quarter worth $316,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 350.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 12.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in AeroVironment by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

