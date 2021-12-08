Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.43 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) will post sales of $2.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.60 million and the highest is $3.00 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full-year sales of $9.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $11.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $34.42 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $35.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEVA shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the second quarter worth $514,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the second quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

AEVA opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.27. Aeva Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $21.83.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

