Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.760-$4.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.65 billion-$6.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.01 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.160-$1.180 EPS.

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.80 and its 200 day moving average is $155.79. The company has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on A. KeyCorp upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.71.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $121,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,969 shares of company stock worth $470,727 in the last ninety days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agilent Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 33,059 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Agilent Technologies worth $170,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.