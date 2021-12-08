Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 435.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,465 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 19,899 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEM. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth about $137,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $49.56 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $47.07 and a 12-month high of $76.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.75.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.03%.

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.19.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

