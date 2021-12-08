Agora (NASDAQ:API) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.18

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.18 and last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 3721 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Agora in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.83 and a beta of -0.16.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Agora had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $45.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Agora by 57.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,977,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,165 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agora by 226.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,683,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,934 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agora by 27.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,561,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,291,000 after purchasing an additional 558,286 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Agora by 1,788.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,747,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agora by 92.1% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,686,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,912,000 after purchasing an additional 808,822 shares during the last quarter. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

