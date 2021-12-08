AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Shares Up 1.7%

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) shares shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.70. 2,109,299 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 1,478,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.
Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on AIkido Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.
The company has a market cap of $62.34 million, a P/E ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76.
About AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI)
AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
