AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Shares Up 1.7%

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) shares shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.70. 2,109,299 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 1,478,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on AIkido Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $62.34 million, a P/E ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in AIkido Pharma during the second quarter worth about $294,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AIkido Pharma by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 80,879 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AIkido Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $874,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in AIkido Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in AIkido Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI)

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

