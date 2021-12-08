Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $3,227,200.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total value of $3,227,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $183.14 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The stock has a market cap of $116.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.18 and its 200-day moving average is $160.11.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABNB. Truist boosted their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,918,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,032 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,211,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,734,000 after acquiring an additional 391,740 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503,302 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,599,368,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,283,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,278,000 after acquiring an additional 557,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

