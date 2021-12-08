Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AGI. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

NYSE:AGI opened at $7.49 on Monday. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Alamos Gold’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

