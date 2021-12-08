Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 16.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $666.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $645.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $651.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of 71.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.45 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $723.46.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

