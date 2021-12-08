Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.A) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.18

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$48.18 and traded as high as C$49.15. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at C$48.84, with a volume of 179,581 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$48.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99.

In related news, Director Jacques D’amours sold 23,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.53, for a total value of C$1,136,180.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,690,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$761,520,300.30. Also, Director Éric Boyko purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$46.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$117,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$258,445.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

