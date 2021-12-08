Allen Capital Group LLC Has $16.10 Million Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Allen Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,967 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises about 3.2% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $16,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,123,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at $84,072,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 148.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,943,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,599 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 144.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,930,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 107.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,199,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,044 shares during the period.

SRLN stock opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.81. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.18 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34.

