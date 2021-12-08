Allen Capital Group LLC Raises Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,614 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,514,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,168,000 after purchasing an additional 143,242 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 16,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 70,941 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,719,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $290,924,000 after purchasing an additional 669,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $150.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.12 billion, a PE ratio of 138.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

